LL Cool J is looking to redeem himself after he joined the list of celebrities who did their best to get canceled over the weekend.

Twitter was saying the legendary rapper was head sprung after he pressed send on a stupid tweet that stated, “Imagine how people raising biracial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”

As expected, Twitter wanted to know what the hell was LL Cool J thinking, wondering how biracial kids were feeling amid the country currently in the streets risking their lives as they demand just for George Floyd.

remember when LL Cool J and Brad Paisley made that song like "if you don't judge my gold chains…ill forget the iron chains" https://t.co/8PLgPUcRS2 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 30, 2020

LL definitely felt the vitriol coming his way as his canceling was under review on Twitter, and he responded in a follow-up video on Instagram, seemingly doubling down on his initial statement.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

LL wants all the smoke SHSJSJDJRJDJDKDH pic.twitter.com/ly6dqGmMaW — legend ary (@chunswae_) May 31, 2020

After that, LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause and dropped a #BlackLivesMatter-inspired freestyle.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com