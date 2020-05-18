Scripture For The Week: “Peace Is In Jesus The Christ”

JOHN 16:33
Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
EXPLANATION:
Jesus does not abandon us in our struggles. If we remember the ultimate victory has already been won, we can claim the peace of Christ in the most troublesome times. He’ll give us peace in the midst of this storm.
