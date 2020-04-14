Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

@IndiaMonee

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were growing their family earlier this year while on vacation.

Since coronavirus has everything on hold, they took to Instagram to have a quarantine-style gender reveal. Ciara asked the family if they expected a boy or girl, and Russell made the comment that she already knew what he wanted, which we can imply to be a boy.

Congratulations to the couple on their new baby boy, watch their video below.

