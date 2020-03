D.L.’s GED Section: Racist Even In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Donald Trump has called the Coronavirus the “Chinese Flu,” and D.L. knows exactly why he said that. He says that once again Trump is making it about race, “even in a pandemic.” In a time where the entire world needs to come together, Trump is being divisive. Spain has it, Italy, has it and we have it in America, this is a virus, not specific to any ethnicity. D.L says this president “Never misses an opportunity to be lower than he was before.” He says there is nothing as toxic to the world than “Donald Trump and his Fox viewers.”

