Denny’s Waitress Given $4k Tip Says Managers Refuse To Hand Over Money [Video]

A Memphis woman who received a $4,000 tip from a customer said her employer refuses to hand over the cash.

Shikira Edwards is speaking out about how management at Denny’s did her dirty earlier this month. She claims her boss told her a customer left the generous tip, but refuses to give her the money.

“I’m just hurt that they would tell me something like this as a business and as being the owner to tell me that this is the only resolution as to look at if I’m wrong to ask for something I know I deserve,” said Edwards.

The manager at the Denny’s near Winchester and Riverdale Road said they’re simply trying to make sure the tip wasn’t a mistake.

Edwards previously told reporters that the customer who left that tip snuck out without saying a word.

In an interview with Fox 13 Memphis last month, she said a woman she doesn’t know left her a tip for $4,451.61.

“For someone to look at me and bless me in that way,” she said. “In that way shape or form, there is no blessing too high or too low for God and I appreciate her so much.”

But now Edwards is singing a different tune.

She said the manager wants her to track down the customer to make sure the $4K tip is legit.

“You’re going to tell me that it’s my fault that I didn’t get the information on a customer when they left and tipped me,” Edwards said. “I don’t know who tipped me.”

Edwards has worked part-time at Denny’s on the weekend for the past three years, but she claims unlike herself, many employees don’t want to be there due to the business often being short-staffed and low on supplies.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if because of what they’re going through already that they need it more than I do,” she added.

