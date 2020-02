Here’s what you need to know, Monday, February 24, 2020.

1. Thank You, B. Smith — Lifestyle Maven Dies At Age 70

2. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucus — The Real Question Is Can He Beat Trump?

3. Will The Russians Put Donald Trump Back In The White House?

4. GOP Trickery At It Again: This Time It’s The Census

5. The Coronavirus Is A Possible Pandemic

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: