Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans Reveals Her Baby Daddy Attempted Suicide After Pregnancy Announcement

Former video vixen Karrine “Superhead” Steffans announced last week that she is expecting her first child with longtime partner Everette Taylor.

Steffans may have been excited about sharing the big news, but her man apparently didn’t feel the same and reportedly threatened to commit suicide on social media, per Ace Showbiz.

According to the report, the police managed to intervene and Everette is now recovering.

“Right now, I am the only person concerned with the health and well-being of our unborn child, and the irreparable damage such immense stress and pressure can have on an already high-risk pregnancy. Therefore, my utmost priority is remaining centered and focused on Baby Taylor,” Steffans shared on Instagram Stories.

“Being with Everette, I’ve grown accustomed to dealing with this sort of episode in a private setting, and I have learned to not react irrationally when he throws me under the bus in an attempt to save face, manipulate people’s opinions, or refuse responsibility for his choices,” she said.

“It’s just very unfortunate for us all that, this time, he chose a public arena for such a display. Still, no matter what he has said or insinuated, I love and support Everette. I stand by him as he undergoes treatment, once again, and I will continue to safeguard my own mental and physical health for the sake of our child, and the future of our family,” Steffans explained.

“I look forward to welcoming Everette home, in the near future, and continuing to make plans for the arrival of Baby Taylor,” she concluded.

This will be Everette’s first child and Superhead’s second. She shares a 22-year-old son with ’80s rapper Kool G Rap.

