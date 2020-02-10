Vanessa Bryant Emotionally Expresses Her Feelings In New Post: ‘Mad I’m Not With Kobe And Gigi’

It’s now two weeks since Kobe and Gianna Bryant lost their lives in a helicopter crash and Vanessa Bryant is now opening up about her tragic loss and it’s very emotional.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram page.

“I can’t process both at the same time,” she added. “It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.”

“It feels wrong,” Vanessa said. “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

Kobe Bryant’s widow says one of the things keeping her going so strong throughout this incredibly difficult time for her is the example she feels she needs to set for her three daughters.

“Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” Vanessa said. “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.”

“God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

A memorial service for the NBA legend and his daughter is set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

