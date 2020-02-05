Former Video Vixen Turned Author Karrine Steffans Says She Is Pregnant

Former video vixen Karrine Steffans, who penned the book “Confessions of a Video Vixen” that blew the doors off the previously unknown world of video models, announced she is pregnant in an interview with TheJasmineBrand.com. Entrepreneur and longtime partner Everette Taylor is the child’s father, she revealed.

Steffans, who already has a 22-year-old son, generated a lot of controversy with her book when it was released in 2006. The former video model included her accounts of relationships with Jay Z, Ja Rule, Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Wayne, Usher and other hip-hop and music celebrities. Steffans said that the tell-all helped her heal from a lifestyle that had become unhealthy. She called the male celebs in the business out on their misogyny and said that the expectation that women remain silent about it was toxic and helped perpetuate the behavior.

After her book was released and became a New York Times bestseller, Steffans was both vilified and lauded for exposing the bad behavior of males in the entertainment business. Other said she was a talentless ho who exploited her relationships with celebrities to sell books. Steffans remained unapologetic.

Three years later, Steffans released a sequel “The Vixen Diaries” that wasn’t as well received but still became a New York Times bestseller. In 2009, “The Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce & Keep the Man You Want” also made the bestseller list. In recent years, she’s had a lower profile and apparently has found love.

She told the Jasminebrand.com that she and Taylor have been together since 2018 after meeting via Twitter. The 41-year-old was married to actor Darius McCrary from 2019-2011, but the two divorced after a volatile relationship. She hinted at a relationship and pregnancy with “Power” actor Rotimi, but he denied it.

if you’re wondering what Steffans is up to now, this is what she told Thejasminebrand.com:

Quietly mentoring women at The Gorgeous Girl’s Guide, as I have been since 2013. I’ve worked diligently to build it into a million-dollar membership based company that gives its members access to all the help and knowledge I can offer. I’m very proud of what we’ve done there. Simultaneously, I’m working as a literary agent and having such a fun time discovering new and worthwhile literary, film, and television talent.

Basically, I’ve been enjoying life away from the Karrine Steffans pen name and persona, after officially retiring both in 2018. I don’t think most people realize it was a fake name and an amazingly orchestrated brand that ended when the last book published in 2015. So, once we ended touring and promotions, I was all too happy to put her to rest. She was exhausting! Currently, I’m working on a new set of books — The Gorgeous Girl’s Guide series — and I’m looking forward to adding books about balancing pregnancy, business, and family to the list…all while continuing to lay fairly low, and enjoying a pretty average life.

