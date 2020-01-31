‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Invite Teen Fighting Loc Discrimination To Oscars

Deandre Arnold‘s fight against a school district that won’t let him walk for his graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks has gained numerous fans across many spectrums, including Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Arnold was gifted a $20,000 scholarship from Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys for him to use for his college studies. Now one of his first supporters on social media, Gabrielle Union is taking her support one step further.

Union, along with husband Dwyane Wade and Academy Award-nominated Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry have formally invited the teen to the Oscars in Los Angeles on February 9th!

For Cherry, who himself has locs, the move is not only a kind gesture of support for Arnold but embodies exactly what his film Hair Love is all about.

“We’ve all been so inspired by your story and this is the very least we can do to thank you for you standing up for yourself and your right to wear your natural hair in school,” Cherry said in a recorded message to Arnold.

Since Deandre Arnold’s school didnt want to let him walk at his graduation because of his hair we figured that he should walk with us on the red carpet at the #Oscars as our special guest. Thank you @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade & @Dove for their help. pic.twitter.com/RD8cv0iL8G — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020

“This is crazy,” Arnold said upon learning of the gesture. “I never thought people like D-Wade and Gabrielle Union would be on my side. The film is about hair love and me and my hair have kinda grown up together in a way. It’s like we’re best friends.”

