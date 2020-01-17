Swizz Beatz’s Ex Claims ‘I Fear For My Life’ Amid Beef With Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz ex Jahna Sebastian is back at putting him on blast again, and this time she claims to be in fear for her safety.
Sebastian called out Swizz’s wife (Alicia Keys) in a lengthy post in which she slammed the singer’s step-mothering skills.
Now she’s serving up another lengthy Instagram post to Swizz Beatz and Alicia fans, claiming she is in fear for her life and that of her daughter.
Peep the post below.
Due to violent threats, I am now forced to post this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys husband and her fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be ‘pro women’ is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is to let everyone know. It’s the public that enabled them to put people down in the first place. It’s been long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people. Scroll through to see, why it is so hard to speak to them.They think money gives them the right to put mothers down and treat them whichever way they want. Nicole is 11, not 18. The same week he claimed publicly to call any time, in reality he told to never talk to him again, shutting me down, sending hate. l gifs mocking appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women are treated in this family. Also his wife’s ‘pro women’ engineer Ann is also attacking. I don’t even know her. I will speak as I must now. Just because I am in the minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the UK and eventually became British Citizen without any help; just because I have no family in the UK apart from my daughter; just because I am a single mother, does not mean I can be humiliated, bullied, threatened or harassed. Even if it is coming from a group of people. They claim to be a part of the movement of women empowerment. Who in their right mind threatens the mother of their child publicly on social media like that? Promoting violence against a woman, a mother of your child, is very low and unmanly, to say the least. His post also is popularizing the idea of violence against the mother of the child, which is on one hand, aggravating the public to think it’s okay to do so, in case they want to win their idol’s favor, on another hand, sets a bad example to men. He posted it to millions of people publicly. Threats like this could potentially put in danger not only me, but my daughter, as she is with me walking down these streets. I have been raising my daughter alone, for the first two years without child support. I have achieved everything myself.
Sebastian previously accused Keys of trying to manipulate her daughter by bribing her with fancy accessories, Ace Showbiz reports.
Alicia, who married Swizz in 2010, allegedly wants her stepdaughter to call her “Umi,” which means mother in Arabic, but Sabastian ain’t having it.
“I am the only Mother to my child,” Jahna wrote on her Instagram last month. “I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever.”
“No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her,” Jahna said. “I will not let nobody bribe her and change her by using material things against me, iPhones and other things.”
Swizz responded to her accusations by telling his ex to basically go find her life.
