NenNe Vs. Everybody Is The Early Theme Of This Season Of ‘RHOA’ And Kenya Has Thoughts

Toxic. Narcissist. Abuse: Three words we’ve heard a lot in 2019. As we delve into the New Year, how about we introduce another… accountability.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

So far, we have watched the new season of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” kick off with a dull bang (if that makes sense) as toxic friendships reach boiling points. The longstanding beef between Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes will culminate to a near physical altercation on the next episode.

As we venture deeper into this season, narcissism is a flowing theme. Between NeNe, Kenya, Marlo and Eva– each cast member has displayed their own bouts of toxic behavior, but “Mirror, mirror on the wall,” who’s the most toxic of them all? NeNe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Last season, NeNe isolated herself from the group by fueling small fires with each of her co-stars. Fast forward to this year and she wants back in the circle. However, she boldly declared she doesn’t want to apologize for her behavior. She wants forgiveness without imparting that same grace to others. NeNe doesn’t want to take accountability for her role in much of the petty “RHOA” drama.

“That’s a narcissist talking. You attack half the women that you work with. No one likes you. Why don’t you feel you have to apologize for your actions?” Kenya said during an interview promoting her Kenya Moore Haircare line.

“I feel like there are lots of issues. I see narcissism, I see selfishness, I see someone whose moods swing left and right. I see someone who’s very needy and insecure and that’s a lot to deal with in one person. I don’t think you can ever really be a true friend to someone. She has to figure out herself first. I’m just not interested in being a friend with someone.”

Kenya isn’t exactly exempt from the toxic conversation. Let the records show how she stormed Marlo’s wig launch with a marching band and nearly ruined Cynthia’s engagement surprise. (And that’s just this season). However, Kenya’s intentions don’t seem as malicious as others.

“Once somebody shows me just how nasty and evil they can be like…once you cross those lines and start talking about my family. Not necessarily my husband cause I put that out there, but don’t talk about my daughter,” she said sternly. “Like somebody made a remark, ‘Oh I’m paying child support and the night you said now you’re going into an area about my yard. Now that’s when you get your next cut. You know what I’m saying? Like don’t talk about my daughter.”

Despite keeping it behind closed doors in prior seasons, Kenya’s now strained relationship with her husband Marc Daly is the focal point of her storyline. However, she insists it isn’t as bad as it seems and that Marc does like her.

“I know what he wants and what he doesn’t want” she says. “So that’s all not true. And that’s just people trying to be evil. I think you got to look to the person like why would a person treat another person that way? Cause they don’t want to be with them. Or maybe it’s an issue they have.”

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see how this all plays out. Catch “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

NenNe Vs. Everybody Is The Early Theme Of This Season Of ‘RHOA’ And Kenya Has Thoughts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: