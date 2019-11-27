The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved aunt or uncle, a grandmother, a child or even a friend, grief hits in waves that few are truly prepared for.

WhatsYourGrief has compiled a list of 64 tips to help you keep pushing forward during the holiday season especially as the first year without that person usually is the toughest.

Acknowledge that the holidays will be different and they will be tough. Decide which traditions you want to keep. Decide which traditions you want to change. Create a new tradition in memory of your loved one. Decide where you want to spend the holidays – you may want to switch up the location, or it may be of comfort to keep it the same. Either way, make a conscious decision about location. Plan ahead and communicate with the people you will spend the holiday with in advance, to make sure everyone is in agreement about traditions and plans. Remember that not everyone will be grieving the same way you are grieving. Remember that the way others will want to spend the holiday may not match how you want to spend the holiday. Put out a ‘memory stocking’, ‘memory box’, or another special place where you and others can write down memories you treasure. Pick a time to read them together. Light a candle in your home in memory of the person you’ve lost. Include one of your loved one’s favorite dishes in your holiday meal. Be honest. Tell people what you DO want to do for the holidays and what you DON’T want to do.

For more, visit WhatsYourGrief.com.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com