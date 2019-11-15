On Sunday, Kanye West is bringing his traveling choir to Lakewood Church for Sunday Service, his brand of praise and worship that remixes current songs and fixes them up in a gospel manner. The rapper was invited to Lakewood by Pastor Joel Osteen and West took him up on his offer.

This Sunday we have an inspiring service planned that includes a brief conversation with Pastor Joel and Kanye West at the 11am service! We’re looking forward to seeing you this weekend!https://t.co/L0TIHvHNOO#LakewoodChurch#JoelOsteen#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/35JteM51WL — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) November 14, 2019

West will attend the 11 AM service and speak with Osteen on stage for about 20 to 30 minutes. That service is free to the public. However, if you want to witness Sunday Service, that will take place during the night service at 7 PM and that — involves getting a ticket.

Now, if you’re a member of Lakewood, you received a presale code to attend Sunday Service via Ticketmaster. If not, general admission tickets to see the multi-time Grammy winner’s performance go on sale TOMORROW at 10 AM.

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

RELATED: Joel Osteen Goes Behind The Camera To Executive Produce “Jesus: His Life” Series [VIDEO]

Here’s How You Can See Kanye West At Lakewood For Sunday Service was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: