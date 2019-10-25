Chadwick Boseman Is Reportedly Engaged To His Longtime Girlfriend

T’Challa is T’Taken. That’s right, Chadwick Boseman is off, off the market.

According to a report from MediaTakeOut, the Black Panther actor proposed to longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward last weekend and she said yes.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT ENGAGED? TO WHO — Ali is struggling (@brighteyedboys) October 24, 2019

A source close to her told the site that he popped the question when the couple were on a date in Malibu and they were giddy about the two taking things to the next level in their relationship.

“Chadwick and Simone got engaged,” the friend shared. “It was a long time coming and everyone is really happy.”

Per the source, Taylor and Chadwick are hoping to officially tie the knot in early 2020. And while a rep for the actor had “no comment” for recent engagement rumors, MTO was able to get their hands on photos of Chadwick and Taylor moving about at Tuesday night’s Lakers and Clippers game at the Staples Center, and a huge ring can be seen on her finger. You can check out the photo here.

According to reports, Chadwick and Taylor were recently spotted shopping for engagement rings at a few major jewelry shops. Guess they found what they were looking for.

why share and talk abt that photo of justin and hailey when you can talk about being chadwick boseman being engaged to taylor ledward? pic.twitter.com/scAcxWaoFy — 𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗺 ✭ (@sebswcrthy) October 24, 2019

We don’t know the official beginning of their relationship, though there is talk that they started dating in either 2015 or 2017. But back in 2018, Taylor’s grandmother was actually the one who revealed that the two were an item.

“They respect each other,” she told In Touch Weekly. “She’s very happy and he is, too.”

And while Chadwick has been seen out with Taylor for years, he has chosen to remain pretty private about what they have going on. Well, that is until earlier this year. At the NAACP Image Awards, he publicly shouted her out for the first time.

After winning Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, he shared a kiss with Taylor and then got on stage and thanked her for her support.

“Simone, you’re with me every day,” he said. “I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

When cameras panned to her, Taylor sent him a kiss and mouthed, “I love you.”

Now it sounds like they’re about to make that love official, and we, for one, are excited.