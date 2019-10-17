Houston Icon And Longtime News Anchor Bill Balleza To Retire January 2020

KPRC2 revealed on Wednesday (Oct. 16) that Bill Balleza, one of the station’s longtime anchors and a Houston staple — was retiring from the desk after a 49-year career in journalism. He served as the main anchor for KPRC for nearly 30 years.

“It’s never easy saying goodbye to a family member, and even more difficult losing an icon,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “For over 35 years on the anchor desk Bill capitalized the “J” in journalism for our newsroom. It is only fitting that he is retiring at the top of his game with both our 6pm and 10pm newscasts leading the market since 2017.”

Balleza joined KPRC 2 in 1980 as a reporter and anchor and became main anchor in 1990 and has been a staple in Houston homes as he shared the anchor desk with the likes of Paula Zahn, Jan Carson, Linda Lorelle and Dominique Sachse.

“Bill is an incredible journalist and anchor,” KPRC 2 News Director David Strickland siad. “His ability to communicate with the viewer and earn their trust is what makes him unique and special. He is also a wonderful co-worker, whose leadership inside this newsroom will be greatly missed.”

