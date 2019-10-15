Tiffany Evans Drops AMAZING Cover Of Donald Lawrence’s “Encourage Yourself” [VIDEO]

The spirit comes to you whenever it does. Singer Tiffany Evans recently jumped on Instagram Live to interact with fans when something made her dive into her gospel bag. Already a known vocalist since her childhood, Evans brought up Donald Lawrence‘s signature melody “Encourage Yourself”.

Known gospel superfan Jerome Trammel captured Evans’ impromptu performance and Evans res-hared it on her page. The fan wrote, “ENCOURAGE YOURSELF: We’re all battling something, granted some more than others; but, too many of us suffer in silence. If you need some encouragement, watch this video from my sister @TiffanyEvansOfficial, it’s my “go to” when I need a boost. I love y’all. ”

Evans sings the first verse of the song, “Sometimes you have to encourage yourself / Sometimes you have to speak victory during the test / And no matter how you feel / Speak the word and you will be healed / Speak over yourself, encourage yourself in the Lord.”

