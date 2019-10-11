Usher Sparks Dating Rumors With Mystery Woman Kissing Him In Photo

Despite rumors that he’s living on the down low and infecting lovers with STD’s, Usher seems to have found himself a new bae — a mystery woman seen kissing the R&B crooner on the cheek in a photo posted by photographer Jennifer Johnson.

Usher and his gal pal were both in attendance at the Hollywood Bowl, according to Ace Showbiz, and the photo was captioned: “Cause she’s such a good kisser! 💋Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!” Johnson wrote alongside the Instagram pic.

The woman in the photo has not yet been identified but no doubt the sleuths of Black Twitter are working overtime to figure it out.

In the meantime, some people point out her resemblance to Ella Mai, Kehlani, Alicia Keys and Nelly Furtado.

Usher was previously married to Grace Miguel for three years. Last December, they filed for divorce after separating earlier in the year.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives,” the exes said in a joint statement.

Usher and Grace didn’t reveal the real reason behind their split, but according to insiders, they called it quits over their clashing views about having more kids.

“Grace really wanted to have kids and Usher wasn’t necessarily open to the idea,” a source previously said. Usher and Grace do not share children together, but he has two kids from his marriage to Tameka Foster.

