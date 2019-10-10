Kanye’s Pastor Says He’s ‘So Excited To Study The Bible’ Even Though He Doesn’t Read Books

Kanye West is busy doing Sunday sermons and spitting out historically incorrect information about Black History. Now, his pastor claims that he is immersed in reading the Bible and coming to Christ.

Pastor Adam Tyson is Kanye’s pastor and the just met in June. Tyson said in a recent podcast, “[The] first time I talked to [Kanye] the first Sunday in June, he told me, ‘I got radically saved five weeks ago.’ I said, ‘Kanye, what happened five weeks ago?’ He said, ‘I was just under the weight of my sin and I was being convicted that I was running from God, and I knew I needed to make things right, so I came to Christ. I came out of the darkness into the light.’”

He also said, “I spent about three hours just going through the gospel, making sure he understood clearly about the atonement of Jesus Christ, that God is holy, that we are sinners, that Christ came to die in the place of sinners, that by repenting and believing in him, we can have eternal life. And [Kanye] was like, ‘Hey, man. I told you. I’ve been radically saved; I believe that message and I wanna get that message out to the world.’ [I told him], ‘As long as you’re professing Christ and living for him, I’m here to help you.’”

Tyson also revealed that he is studying the Bible, even though he is a “proud” non-reader of books, “He’s so excited about studying the Bible. How can you say no?…The fruit that I’m seeing is he’s no longer continuing in some of the sin patterns that he was before he came to Christ. Right now, every day, he is living and walking with God, so from what I can tell, there’s no reason for me not to encounter that and be a part of that.”