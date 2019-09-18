Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R. Kelly Can’t Get Her Money Back

The woman who posted a $100,000 bond for R. Kelly earlier this year wants her money back because the embattled singer is currently in federal custody on numerous aggravated sexual assault charges. A Chicago judge has ruled she can’t get it back … at least for now.

A Cook County judge ruled that Valencia Love, who posted the hefty bond for Kelly back in February wouldn’t get her money back until the conclusion of Kelly’s trial in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Her lawyer, John Collins, told Judge Lawrence Flood that she had no idea of Kelly’s impending federal charges in New York and Chicago and since Kelly was held without bail in those cases, the money Love put up to bond him out had no use.

But Flood ruled against her wishes, citing that there was no legal basis for it. Love has said that she hopes that the $100,000 she posted could be used to assist Kelly and his legal defenses, even after the fact he paid her back $100,000 upon his release from jail in February.

”He wasn’t able to get to his money because it was the weekend and he was the only one who had access to his account. It was basically a loan. Why is it such a big deal? He’s already locked up. Why can’t the bail money be returned?” Love asked.

The childcare facility owner and restauranter claimed to be a “friend” of Kelly when she gave four installments of $25,000 in order to have him release from Cook County State jail two nights after he turned himself in. In July, he was arraigned on 18 counts, including child pornography, obstruction, and receipt of child pornography in New York and Chicago.

