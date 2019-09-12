Morning Minute: Can Brains Shrink?

If You Missed It
| 09.12.19
Dismiss

Can brains shrink? Chris Paul is convinced that Trump’s brain is actually shrinking inside of his head. Yesterday during his press conference about his new vaping policy he said this issue is important because young people are getting sick. He went on to say that the issue got First Lady Melania’s attention because “she has a son.” What? Did he forget that Barron is his son too? Chris Paul says it wouldn’t be a shock because he forgets that Ivanka is his daughter all of the time.

comedy , Donald Trump , Morning Minute , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close