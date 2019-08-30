Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Mario Fans Are Probing THIS Photo To Figure Out If He’s In A Relationship

Stone Soul 2019: Mario

Source: courtesy of Empire / EMPIRE

The year is 2019 and women in Mario’s comment section are threatening to unfollow him for posting a photo of himself touching the hand of another woman.

You read that correctly.

Mario is causing a frenzy on Instagram after posting up photos from his birthday dinner. Mario does look GOODT still. The smooth operator is staring into the soul of the menu here but if you swipe the photo to the right, you see he’s touching hands with someone. This little detail had women leaving comments like “Now I gotta unfollow you”, “WHO HAND IS THAT” and “Harpo who dat woman?”

So, who is the lucky lady, Rio? Hit the flip for more of Mario’s delicious birthday dinner photos.

Swipe to see it.

View this post on Instagram

But you on the desert menu though… 😋🥳

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Mario looks like he’s ready to risk it all, or is it just us?

View this post on Instagram

On god! 🙏🏾🔮🙏🏾

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Who took the picture??

View this post on Instagram

I got a lot say but I got more to do! 🗝’s

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

 

Mario Fans Are Probing THIS Photo To Figure Out If He’s In A Relationship was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Close