Go For The Sun, Stay For The Food

Give in, it’s okay. You’re on vacation. And your diet should be too. The lure of the sun, sand and surf may draw travelers in, but the culinary culture of The Bahamas is the secret ingredient that keeps them around. From simple dishes to exotic Bahamian and International menus, the food scene in The Bahamas can be found roadside, beach side and in fine restaurants. Bahamian recipes often mix bold flavors from goat pepper to fresh citrus and the fruit-based island drinks will leave you refreshed.

For Bahamians, dining is an experience, an opportunity to spend time with family, friends and meet new people while enjoying local delicacies. So, relax, indulge your palate, get some insight on local culture, and maybe make some new friends at the local fish fry – there’s one on every island.

FAN FAVORITES

It’s not surprising that fresh fish and seafood are the stars of Bahamian cuisine . Favorites include the local spiny lobster, conch (‘konk’) land crabs, fish such as Grouper, Yellow Tail, Wahoo and Red Snapper. Boiled, broiled, fried, grilled, blackened or steamed it’s always delicious. Even baked macaroni and cheese is better in The Bahamas with its extra kick of pepper. Peas and Rice is a Sunday dinner staple, mixing pigeon peas, bacon, onion, celery, thyme leaves, hot pepper and rice.

ISLAND HOT SPOTS

Nassau and Paradise Island have a wide variety of dining options that will satisfy everyone from finicky kids to gourmands. Want a taste of local culture? Spend the evening at the fish fry at Arawak Cay for Conch salad, Grouper fingers or cracked conch, or drop by Potter’s Cay Dock for lunch. They will make scorched conch while you watch. For a 5-star experience, find award-winning fare at Graycliff Restaurant, the only establishment to receive this stature in Nassau.

The fourth largest island in The Bahamas, Freeport’s culinary offerings mirror its attractions – a blend of possibilities sprinkled with natural and charming treasures. Roast conch, a Bahamian specialty can be found all over the island. For unique cultural dining experiences, venture out to the Wednesday night fish fry at Smith’s Point, Sunday night bon fire at Taino Beach.

The breathtaking beauty and serenity aren’t the only things visitors should take advantage of while visiting the Out Islands of The Bahamas . Beyond Nassau, islands like The Abacos, Andros, Bimini and The Exuma islands boast some of the world’s finest fishing sites, delivering fresh caught fish to local restaurants and hotels. Every island has a fish fry which is as much about good company as good food.

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 55 miles off the coast of Florida offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.