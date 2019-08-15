Lamar Odom Opens Up About His New Lady Love [Video]

Lamar Odom is opening up about his relationship with his new girlfriend, 32-year-old personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

In a recent interview with Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation, the former NBA star was asked about his new romance with a Black woman, who seems to be his first real relationship following his highly publicized marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Odom claims he has “definitely moved on” from Khloe, who he was married to from 2009 until 2016.

“It’s the truth. She’s Black,” Odom said about his relationship with Parr. Gary jokingly replied, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.”

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” replied Parr.

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Lamar Odom bout to have greatest comeback story of all time 🐐. pic.twitter.com/Zbg36QVbGx — Tony_Kukoc313 (@kukoc313) August 14, 2019

Parr, a Cleveland, Ohio native, explained why she pursued a relationship with Odom in spite of his embattled past.

“I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” she revealed.

“You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

“Sometime pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom explained. “The pain I’ve been through.”

Parr, who has children with ex-husband Anthony Davis, said she has the “resources and personality” to help Odom overcome his demons, which he details in his recent tell-all, “Darkness to Light: A Memoir.”

