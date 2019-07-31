An acclaimed singer and performer, Al B. Sure! brings the same passion and delivery to radio, creating a relationship that started almost 20 years ago. Love and R&B with Al B. Sure! delivers his feeling for the music, the moment and a personal connection every Sunday through Friday, 7pm to Midnight. Al B!’s vision for the new format is to take the listener on a journey, supplying romantic current and classic hit soulful music, including weekly visits from celebrity guests and intriguing personalities from every genre of the entertainment industry.

