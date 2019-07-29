Mother Of Rihanna’s Mini Me Speaks Out After 7-Year-Old Goes Viral

Rihanna was left speechless when she came across the photo of a young girl who could her doppelgänger.

The singer uploaded a photo of the child onto her Instagram along with the caption: “Almost drop my phone. how?” she wrote alongside an image of what looks like RiRi as a little girl

The post has garnered nearly 6.5 million likes since the singer helped it go viral.

The internet is freaking out over 7-year-old Ala’a Skyy, whose mother Bria dished with Yahoo about how her daughter aspires to be a model.

“I tried to get her into cheer and sports, and she was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do that. I want to model,’” Bria explains. “I said, ‘Well alright, let’s do it.’”

Bria went on to say that she never recognized her daughter’s resemblance to Rihanna until other people pointed it out. So she shared this particular selfie (see above) to a Rihanna fan account.

“Once I shared it with them, they kept tagging Rihanna. I didn’t think much of it,” Bria says. “As soon as I went to work, I was there for not even an hour and a half, and people were like, ‘Bria, Rihanna shared your daughter’s picture.’”

Tyra Banks also shared it, saying that she needed to identify the girl.

“That’s when I cried,” Bria says. “All of these people were sharing her, and I didn’t know what to say.”

One person said of Rihanna’s mini-me: “You’re so beautiful that the universe had to make copies of you.”

“Thank you @badgalriri for posting my picture ! I’ve always wanted to be a model,” Ala’a wrote back on her own social media account.

“GMA” spoke to Bria about Rihanna sharing the photo of her daughter.

“I was just star struck,” she said. “Like it was surreal and still is.”

The proud mama also noted that her daughter believes now more than ever that “she’s going to be a star” someday soon.

