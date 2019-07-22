Paul Pierce Hit With Lien On L.A Home And Cannabis Business Over Unpaid Loan

NBA star Paul Pierce allegedly owes $162,273.59 to a creditor who loaned him money for his CBD company called, The Truth.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the lien also covers Pierce’s marijuana cultivation operation near San Bernardino, CA, and on this home in Los Angeles.

Attorney Ronald Richards, who represents the complainant, says, “Mr. Pierce” aka The Truth has committed his 5th personal on this one by blatantly ignoring a court judgment which has now resulted in all of his assets being subject to a judgment lien, his credit impaired, and interest is accumulating at 10% a year. “

What do you know about CBD? 🤔I found it helped me soothe my anxiety, reduce my inflammation and help me relax. It’s changed my life and I want it to change yours. My Truth CBD Remedies are now available exclusively on https://t.co/2CzY1avekV — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 15, 2019

He continued, “Mr. Pierce preaches honesty and the “Truth” but yet he must believe his former celebrity status entitles him to harm lenders who trusted him in his riskier business practices when other lenders would not. My client and I are disappointed that this Inglewood native would be so careless with his obligations.”

It was previously reported that the retired Celtics star launched his own line of hemp-derived CBD targeted toward fellow athletes, according to a press release.

“I’m passionate about making sure athletes have support before, during and after the main event,” he said in a statement.

As noted by boston.com, Pierce says vaping CBD helped him manage “crippling depression, post-traumatic stress, and anxiety resulting from a life-threatening nightclub stabbing in 2000,” the outlet writes.

Paul co-founded a vape pen business last fall called Vape Vesper.

“These type of medications should [be] … allowed in sports as an alternative to pain pills and other issues athletes deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Pierce tweeted back in October.

