Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead at 89

7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia.

According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his home in Dallas “surrounded by his devoted family.”

Perot was born in Texarkana, TX in 1930 and entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949.

He is best known for running for president twice as a third-party candidate. He campaigned on cutting the national debt and protecting American workers from outsourcing.

In the 1992 run against George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, he won 19.7 million votes, almost 20 percent of the popular vote. At that time, it was among the best showings by an independent presidential candidate in the 20th century.

Perot is survived by his wife, Margot, his children and countless other family members.

Ross Perot was 89.

Source: NBC News

 

Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead at 89 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

