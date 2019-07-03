Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

How Actress & Healthy Lifestyle Coach AJ Johnson Said She’s ‘Living In God’s Purpose’

Leave a comment

You might remember AJ Johnson from hit movies like “House Party,” “Baby Boy” and more. She’s making her way back to the big screen in TV One’s movie “Sins of the Father” with Deitrick Haddon.

Johnson mentioned that in the film she’s playing a psychotherapist that is trying to save the day.

What she loves most is that she’s able to do different jobs that she truly enjoys. Besides acting, Johnson works as a lifestyle coach as well.

She mentioned that God called her to this purpose of helping others through life coaching as well as teaching them to be healthier.

Johnson is blessed to have a career that spans over 20 years and thanks the Lord for that.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with AJ Johnson up top!

 

How Actress & Healthy Lifestyle Coach AJ Johnson Said She’s ‘Living In God’s Purpose’ was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close