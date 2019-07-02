CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Singer Patti Labelle To Be Honored With Street Naming

Leave a comment

 (Photo by AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patti LaBelle is being honored in her hometown of Philadelphia with her very own street.

A stretch of Broad Street will be renamed for the legendary soul singer during a ceremony Tuesday. The thoroughfare between Locust and Spruce Streets will be called “Patti LaBelle Way.”

LaBelle is slated to make remarks during the ceremony.

“Lady Marmalade” was LaBelle’s first No. 1 hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle. She also had a successful solo career with hits like “You Are My Friend” and “New Attitude.”

Sometimes referred to as “The Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle has won two Grammy Awards and has appeared on TV shows like “American Horror Story: Freak Show” in addition to her cooking show, “Patti LaBelle’s Place.”

Her pies and cakes are available at Walmart.

Celebrities With Streets Named After Them
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Patti Labelle , Patti LaBelle Way , Philadelphia , Street Naming

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close