Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns

A North Carolina man by the name of Tommy Martin filed a handwritten lawsuit at the U.S. District Court in Charlotte to complain about service he received at his local Hardee’s. 

Martin, 58, says the fast food chain only gave him two Hash Rounds (bite-sized hash browns) with his breakfast platter. 

According to Hardee’s website, a breakfast platters is “made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds” and Martin believed his count was too low. 

“It’s not a money issue,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Martin got his money back after issuing a complaint with the manager, but is taking further action because he says the manager’s refusal to give him more Hash Rounds was racially motivated. He told the Observer that a cashier was preparing to give him the correct amount when the manager before the manager forbid it. 

“The manager came back and said that what you get,” Martin said. “Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.”

By the looks of Hardee’s website, a small order of Hash Rounds contains at least 5-6 pieces. 

 

