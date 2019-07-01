What Are Spiritual Gifts?

“Spiritual gifts” are gifts of the Holy Spirit in the Bible. God’s gift to us was His son, Jesus Christ, and our gifts, according to Paul in 1 Corinthians 12: 8-10, range from healing and discerning spirits to interpretation of tongues and prophecy and more.

Every believer has a spiritual gift, but no believer has every spiritual gift. Our gifts are according to God’s will, not our desires, and when you know, you know.

“We have different gifts, according to the grace given us… let [us] use [them] in proportion to [our] faith,” according to Paul in Romans 12:6.

The New Testament includes three lists of spiritual gifts. Check out the list and DenisonForum.com‘s description of them below…

In Romans 12:3-8, we encounter seven gifts:

“prophecy” serving teaching encouraging “contributing to the needs of others” leadership mercy

In 1 Corinthians 12:7-11, we find nine gifts:

wisdom knowledge faith healing miraculous powers prophecy “distinguishing between spirits” “speaking in different kinds of tongues” “the interpretation of tongues”

And in Ephesians 4:11, we discover four gifts:

apostles prophets evangelists pastor/teachers (some interpreters see pastor and teacher as two separate gifts, though the Greek syntax seems to indicate that they are one function).

Combining the various lists, we discover these gifts…

administration : organizing people and ministries effectively

: organizing people and ministries effectively apostleship : adapting to a different culture to share the gospel or do ministry

: adapting to a different culture to share the gospel or do ministry discernment : distinguishing spiritual truth from error or heresy

: distinguishing spiritual truth from error or heresy evangelism : sharing the gospel effectively and passionately

: sharing the gospel effectively and passionately exhortation : encouraging others as they follow Jesus

: encouraging others as they follow Jesus faith : seeing God’s plan and following it with passion

: seeing God’s plan and following it with passion giving : investing with unusual sacrifice and joy in God’s kingdom

: investing with unusual sacrifice and joy in God’s kingdom healing : being used by God to bring physical health in supernatural ways

: being used by God to bring physical health in supernatural ways intercession : praying with unusual passion and effectiveness

: praying with unusual passion and effectiveness interpretation of “tongues” : being used by God to explain to others the message given by the Spirit

: being used by God to explain to others the message given by the Spirit knowledge : discerning and sharing the deep truths of God’s word and will

: discerning and sharing the deep truths of God’s word and will leadership : motivating and inspiring others to serve Jesus fully

: motivating and inspiring others to serve Jesus fully mercy : showing God’s grace to hurting people with unusual passion

: showing God’s grace to hurting people with unusual passion miracles : being used by God in ministry which transcends natural explanation

: being used by God in ministry which transcends natural explanation prophecy : preaching the word of God with personal passion and effectiveness

: preaching the word of God with personal passion and effectiveness serving : meeting practical needs with unusual sacrifice and joy

: meeting practical needs with unusual sacrifice and joy shepherding : helping others grow spiritually

: helping others grow spiritually speaking in “tongues” : using a God-given spiritual language in prayer and worship

: using a God-given spiritual language in prayer and worship teaching : explaining God’s word and truth with unusual effectiveness

: explaining God’s word and truth with unusual effectiveness wisdom: relating biblical truth to practical life with great effectiveness

Watch Dr. Jim Denison break it down more here:

Want to know what your spiritual gift may be? Take a test here.

What Are Spiritual Gifts? was originally published on getuperica.com