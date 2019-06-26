Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is known for her dynamic vocals. She brought those vocals, a band and background singers to join her for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

If you’re unfamiliar with this concert series they feature musical artists of different genres to play in an intimate setting at NPR’s office.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Leonard wore a beautiful pants suit as everyone gave her a warm welcome.

She sang three selections including “Break Every Chain,” “You Know My Name” and “The River of the Lord.” With every note she hit and lyric she sang you could feel her taking everyone to church.

We promise this performance will make your day! Watch the full show of Tasha Cobbs Leonard below!

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

14 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close