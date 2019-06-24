Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
How Anthony Evans New Song Encourages His Mother Through Cancer Treatment [VIDEO]

A couple of months ago Pastor Tony Evans asked for prayers for his wife after her cancer returned. It’s been very hard for the family, but God continues to carry her through all of her treatments.

During a recent interview Anthony Evans spoke about his mother and how his new song “Fighting For Us” gets her through each treatment.

Anthony recalled the day his mother heard the song for the first time and how she internalized the lyrics. The words of the song remind you that even when you feel abandoned or alone, God is right by your side.

Anthony wants all the listeners to know that God always finishes what he started no matter the circumstance.

