Kirk Franklin recently released his 13th studio album Long Live Love and it’s just as relevant as the first album in 1993. After all these years, Kirk humbly says he’s able to achieve such simply by following God’s direction. Influenced by music of all kind, it’s been an important piece of him since he was younger. 

With a talent like his, can you believe he didn’t dream a lot a kid? In this episode of “When I Was Younger,” Kirk Franklin discusses why that was so in the culture in which he grew up, he revealed how he defined love back then and now, plus shared some of his childhood favorites.

Press play up top! 

 

When I Was Younger: Kirk Franklin On Learning To Go Along With God’s Plan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

