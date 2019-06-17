Once Wrongfully Convicted, Brian Banks Facing Lawsuit Over Sexual Act

Brian Banks, whose NFL dreams were crushed after he was wrongfully convicted of rape and served five years behind bars after taking a plea deal, now claims a sexual encounter with a maid was consensual and he can prove it as the incident was all caught on tape.

Banks is being sued by a woman who claims he hired her to clean his apartment but instead masturbated in front of her.

The Blast first reported that Lidija Jovanovic hit the former athlete with a $10 million lawsuit after he offered to pay her for sex when she came to clean his apartment on February 12, 2018.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jovanovic claims that while she was cleaning his home, Banks “sat on the couch, took his penis out of his pants, began masturbating in front of Plaintiff, and stated, ‘Don’t mind me, just continue cleaning.’”

She tried to ignore him until he turned his laptop towards her to show that he was watching porn and asked her “to help him masturbate.”

When she declined, Banks responded by bringing his “attack dog” downstairs to intimidate her.

Banks argues that none of her allegations are true. He says on the day in question, he told Jovanovic about the security cameras in the living area of his apartment.

“I usually explain to people why I have cameras in my home. In 2002, I was falsely accused of rape and kidnapping when I was in high school, after a consensual sexual encounter. After pleading no contest to a crime I did not commit and serving six years in prison, I was fully exonerated in May 2012 when my accuser recanted her fabricated claim against me. Thus, contrary to the defamatory allegations in the complaint filed in this proceeding, I am not a ‘former felon.’”

According to Banks, after Jovanovic was done cleaning his apartment, she sat next to him on the couch. That’s when he told her about the cameras.

“After she was done cleaning, Ms. Jovanovic came to sit by me on the couch. I told Ms. Jovanovic that I had cameras in my apartment. In fact, I showed them to her. As a result, she was aware that she was being filmed during the entirety of our brief consensual sexual interaction. When she left later that day, she told me, ‘Enjoy your video.’ She also sent me a text message at a later date in which she again told me to enjoy the video.”

Banks says it was not him who offered to pay Jovanovic for sex; it was the other way around.

“Ms. Jovanovic insinuated that I should pay her for sexual intercourse but I declined and explained that I do not pay women for sex. I believe she may have been upset that I turned down her suggestion that I pay her for sex.”

Banks they went to an ATM and he paid her the $90 for the maid service. “When I paid her ninety dollars, she seemed disappointed, presumably because I did not pay her additional money for any sex acts.”

Banks’ attorney, Andrew Brettler, claims that Jovanovic gave a statement to the LAPD before filing her lawsuit. But once authorities reviewed the footage, they declined to pursue a case.

The video was even presented to Jovanovic’s lawyers but they refuse to dismiss the case.

Brettler wants Jovanovic sanctioned for her “frivolous” lawsuit against his client.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next month.

