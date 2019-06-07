Kim Coles Files For Divorce From Reggie McIver

Comedian/actress Kim Coles has reportedly filed for divorce four years after marrying Reggie McIver, an ex-SWAT officer.

The couple jumped the broom, so to speak, in an intimate ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic in 2015. Obviously, and unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Coles’ divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“We did it! I’s married now!” she captioned her wedding photos on Instagram at the time.

McKiver proposed to Coles while sharing a romantic dinner at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The couple did not have any children.

Coles, 57, was previously married to Aton Edwards from 1985 to 1995.

The actress is best known for her roles on Fox’s “In Living Color” and as the lovable Synclaire James–Jones on “Living Single,” the comedy that ran from 1993 to 1998.

