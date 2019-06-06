Medical Examiner Say T.I.’S Sister’s Death Caused By Cocaine Use Not Asthma Attack

According to reports, T.I.‘s sister Precious Harris did die not die as a result of an asthma attack that caused her to wreck her car back in February of this year.

Her death was reportedly caused by a heart arrhythmia caused by cocaine use. The arrhythmia caused her to crash her car and later pass away… according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

The Fulton County M.E.’s report – obtained by TMZ – says Precious Harris died from “cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure).”

The report goes on to say the high blood pressure caused an abnormal heart rhythm … which went on long enough that it disrupted the blood flow to her organs, including, most importantly, her brain.

The report also notes that Ms. Harris was dealing with several several other ailments, among them were chronic lung disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE