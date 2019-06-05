1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey

One in four Americans are crushing on someone who is “off-limits.”
New research reveals 57% of Americans have secretly desired someone they absolutely shouldn’t have some time in their life.
OnePoll, on behalf of EdenFantasys surveyed 2,000 Americans, finding 7 in 10 of those currently crushing have either acted on those feelings or are planning on acting on them.
Additionally, 1 in 3 Americans have actually had a “romantic encounter” with their taboo crush.
The most off-limits person, according to the poll, is a friend’s partner (50%), with second place going to anybody in a relationship (46%).
But, act on those feelings at your own risk, 59% of Americans said they regretting acting on their feelings for an off-limits person actually regretted it after. One in three even had to leave their job because of it.
Here are the Top 10 people who are romantically “off-limits”:
Friend’s partner 50%
Someone in a relationship 46%
Friend’s ex-partner 40%
Parent’s friends 40%
Boss 40%
Ex-partner’s sibling 38%
Teacher 38%
Ex-partner’s friend 34%
Somebody 20+ years older/younger than you 32%
Co-worker 28%
Source: NY Post
