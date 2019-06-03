CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

KEM, Robin Thicke, & More Celebrate Tom Joyner’s 25 Years In Radio

Leave a comment
KEM One More Time Experience Detroit Meet and Greet Photos

Source: Ashley “AC” Trybula / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner announced early this year that he would be retiring from radio. To celebrate, he launched a multi-city One More Time Experience tour to party and meet with his TJMS family before he raps up his time in radio!

At the sold out Detroit stop Joyner was honored by several Michigan politicians, fellow radio personalities, and his loving supporters. With a tribute to Aretha Franklin by Mary Griffin, show stopping performances by Robin Thicke and KEM–Detroit showed out for Tom Joyner!

Check it all out here:

 

Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You!

KEM, Robin Thicke, & More Celebrate Tom Joyner’s 25 Years In Radio was originally published on kissdetroit.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close