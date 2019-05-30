Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

GRIFF’s Prayer On How Your Attitude Changes When You Must Sit In The Overflow Room [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Have you ever got to church late and have to sit in the overflow room? GRIFF has a special prayer for everyone that has to go to the overflow room from time to time.

He mentioned that you walk in and when they tell you to go in that room sometimes your attitude might change.

GRIFF began to laugh because sometimes the overflow room isn’t as anointed, but you must get to church early next time to make sure you can sit in the regular pews.

He even spoke about how people sometimes suck their teeth in the overflow room.

 

We’ve all had to sit there before, but we must keep a positive attitude when times like that happen. Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

GRIFF’s Prayer On How Your Attitude Changes When You Must Sit In The Overflow Room [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close