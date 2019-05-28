The folks behind the French Open may have banned Serena Williams’ infamous Nike catsuit last year, but the tennis legend is back! And is armed with a new set of tennis garb fit for the empowering champ she is.

On May 27, the 23-time Grand Slam champion arrived at her first match of the prestigious tournament rocking a wearing a custom-made design by Off-While’s Virgil Abloh for Nike, The Cut reported. The two-piece outfit, along with its matching cape, has a pretty strong message: “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess” written in French.

Flip through the pics below:

After winning in three sets, in a post-match interview, Serena opened up to Associated Press about the meaning of her outfit.

“[The words on the jacket] are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that wants to wear it,” adding, “Just remind everyone that they can be champions and are queens. So I love that about it. It is a lot to carry, but so is being Serena Williams”

This is the second time that the 37-year-old has worked with Abloh, who designed her amazing U.S. Open tutu outfit last year.

As we previously reported, last year’s catsuit was more than just a fashion statement, it was also a means of preventing blood clots, which Serena has a history of developing.

But that still didn’t stop French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicellli from updating the dress code to ban catsuits, saying “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far … One must respect the game and the place.”

As if Serena has ever disrespected this game. She is the game.

We’re just glad to see her back!

Serena Williams Debuts ‘Empowering’ Tennis Fashion At French Open was originally published on hellobeautiful.com