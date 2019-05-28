Russ Parr Morning Show
Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.

The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said  there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.

Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.

