A Virginia mother has been arrested for deciding to jump into a fight her daughter had gotten in.

According to FOX 3 News, authorities took Keisha Rankins into custody accusing her of macing a group of teenage girls who attacked her child. It was reported that Rankins, 34, picked up a can of mace on the ground and started spraying the teens to get off of her daughter.

It’s unclear who the mace belonged to.

As the teens’ mothers were talking to each other, the fight broke out and others joined in from the street.

One mother, Michelle Jones, told the news station that she tried to get the girls to stop fighting, but failed.

“The children got past me and starting fighting my two daughters.”

Adding, “She couldn’t see. Eyes were burned. She ran in my house to get a gallon of milk to try and save herself.”

“As a mother, how would you do that to somebody else’s child?” Jones said. “What if someone did that to yours?”

Rankins was arrested for three counts of malicious assault by acid/explosive/fire, two counts of assault, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

However, Rankin maintains she was only trying to protect her child.

Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group Of Teenage Girls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com