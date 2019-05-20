Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off Student Loan Debt Of Morehouse’s Entire Graduating Class of 2019

Robert F. Smith just gave the class of 2019 at Morehouse College a gift that many a college student could only dream of.

The billionaire, who received an honorary doctorate at Morehouse College on Sunday surprised many by announcing that his family was providing a $40 million grant to eliminate the student debt of the entire Class of 2019.

“This is my class,” he said, “and I know my class will pay this forward.”

The announcement elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.

"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans!" -Robert F. Smith told the graduating Class of 2019 @RFS_Vista #MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/etG8JhVA46 — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 19, 2019

The technology investor and philanthropist’s gift is believed to be the largest donation ever given to a historically black college & university (HBCU). He had initially donated $1.5 million to the university to help build a new park near campus and to establish more scholarships.

Smith is a chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a software and technology investment firm which he founded in 2000. He is one of the world’s thirteen African-American billionaires and his net worth is believed to be around $5 billion according to Forbes.