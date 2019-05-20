Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off Student Loan Debt Of Morehouse’s Entire Graduating Class of 2019

Leave a comment
RFK Human Rights' Ripple of Hope Awards Honoring VP Joe Biden, Howard Schultz & Scott Minerd in New York City - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Robert F. Smith just gave the class of 2019 at Morehouse College a gift that many a college student could only dream of.

The billionaire, who received an honorary doctorate at Morehouse College on Sunday surprised many by announcing that his family was providing a $40 million grant to eliminate the student debt of the entire Class of 2019.

“This is my class,” he said, “and I know my class will pay this forward.”

The announcement elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.

The technology investor and philanthropist’s gift is believed to be the largest donation ever given to a historically black college & university (HBCU). He had initially donated $1.5 million to the university to help build a new park near campus and to establish more scholarships.

Smith is a chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a software and technology investment firm which he founded in 2000. He is one of the world’s thirteen African-American billionaires and his net worth is believed to be around $5 billion according to Forbes.

 

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close