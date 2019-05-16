LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.
The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.
The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death a homicide resulting from his injuries.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and was freed on $100,000 bail with electronic monitoring pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 23.
Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.
A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.
4 thoughts on “Video Of Man Shoved Off Bus Released In Vegas Murder Case [Video]”
Somebody should push her dumbass off a bus on her face. Can you imagine if this was your parent or grandparent?
OH God. …
====
That will teach him. Seen too many videos the other way; racist getting up in a sister’s face, racist beating on a black woman, racist insulting a black woman, and the mind boggling – racist just have to say something instead of minding their own business. I’ll contribute to her defense fund. That devil is in the right place – a pine box and hell. Leave people alone!
Black women…. hell im tired of saying it