Passenger Trying To Commit Suicide Tries To Open Plane Door During Flight

Passengers aboard a Delta flight that left North Carolina heading to LaGuardia Airport had quite a scare after a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the “forward service door.” According to reports by Travel Noire, the pilot alerted air traffic control about the passenger and they were forced to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia.

On the audio obtained by NBC New York, you can hear the pilot say, “We’ll need crash fire rescue.”

Later he said, “We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door. Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”

The passenger was a 20-year-old female that stated she wanted to commit suicide.

Several people aboard were able to stop her from grabbing the door. The flight landed at 1:35pm and no one was injured.

One passenger, Stacy Herbert, tweeted, “A young woman in perhaps her early twenties became suicidal and tried to open the door of plane as we descended into LGA. Her father pulled her from the door. She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.”

After landing the passenger was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for evaluation. We are so happy everyone is okay.

