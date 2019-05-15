Huggy Lowdown: Lucious Lyon 2020?

| 05.15.19
There are now over 20 Democrats running for president in 2020. Huggy is convinced that every time Trump does something dumb somebody else throws their hat in the game. He thinks maybe Terrence Howard is next! Instead of Lucifer we could have Lucious Lyon in the White House.  What do you think?

One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Lucious Lyon 2020?

  1. jose on said:

    2020??
    Reply

