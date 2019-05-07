LeToya Luckett-Walker Divulges Details On Her First Year Of Marriage: “He Just Felt Like Home From Our First Conversation”

Singer LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker tied the knot in December of 2017 in a beautiful ceremony in Austin, Texas, a celebration fitting for the two southern natives. After their nuptials, the couple quickly expanded their family, welcoming a daughter, Gianna Iman in January of 2019. After a little over a year of being married, the pair divulged everything they’ve learned about themselves and their marriage to xoNecole.

“Marriage isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon and it’s a lifetime,” LeToya told the site.

“You’re getting to know this person, you’re getting to know yourself in different lights. As a wife, you got to stay on your knees in prayer, because the enemy doesn’t like marriage. And you can’t take your prayer life lightly when it comes to praying for your husband, your family and for our covering. And also I came into the marriage trying to be superwoman, I had to do all the right “wife” things. I learned quickly I can’t do that because I’m not a superhero. I am flawed and I had super high expectations of him and myself. You have to take this thing day by day.”

Tommicus keeps their marriage healthy by making sure he’s healthy too–mind body and soul.

“I would say take care of yourself first, do not lose yourself. Make sure your mind is good,” he advised. “You’re exercising properly and you’re taking care of your body. And also know the order of marriage: putting God first, yourself second, then your wife or husband next, then your kids after that.”

Since the jump, the Walkers have had an out of this world connection, fueled by their faith and confidence in God. They both overcame prior failed marriages to put hope in the connection they were forming.

“Once I had certain conversations with him, met him, prayed with him–God put it on my heart and told me this was it. This was my husband. He felt like a teammate and there was a real partnership that came into play. And I hadn’t felt that before,” LeToya revealed.

Tommicus echoed her statements saying, "We read the Bible together, we read the book of Proverbs before we even met. Knowing that she was a Christian woman and a woman of God, it just felt right. God presented her to me. I knew after the third date she was going to be my wife. And I never looked back or questioned him."

