Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Mom and New Sister-In-Law Head To ‘Red Table Talk’ [WATCH]

It looks like Ayesha Curry is next up on our favorite talk show the Red Table Talk.

In the following clip, the mother of three, entrepreneur and chef opens up about fans that flirt with her husband Stephen Curry and how she deals with them.

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha tells Jada Pinkett Smith about her basketball star husband.

“Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’”

The 30-year-old continued, “I’m OK with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar.”

In that, Ayesha admitted, “The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

In the episode, Jada and Ayesha are joined by Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Curry’s mother Sonya Curry and future sister-in-law Callie Rivers. The ladies discuss a range of topics including anxiety issues, Callie’s engagement and dealing with touchy feely fans, PEOPLE reported.

It’s been two months since the last epic episode of the Red Table Talk, you know the one where Jordyn Woods almost broke the Internet. Remember, on March 1, the 21-year-old sat down with her “auntie” Jada to discuss the rumors that she slept with Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy and ex of her best friend’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

In it, we learned that Jordyn was being severely bullied on and offline, but when she saw that her own family’s lives were being threatened, she knew it was time to put them first and speak her truth. That, and she was clear that she never had ex with Tristan and that he kissed her without her consent after a house party.

According to Variety, the show was streamed by about 7.5 million Facebook viewers within the first 24 hours, a huge record for the Emmy nominated Facebook talk show.

Red Table Talk returns on May 6 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Will you be watching the Currys?

Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Mom and New Sister-In-Law Head To ‘Red Table Talk’ [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com